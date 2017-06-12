Harold “Butch” Mayer, age 79, of rural Kahoka, MO died Saturday, June 10, 2017 at his home.

Butch was born October 27, 1937 in Kahoka, MO, a son of Joseph and Margaret Spiker Mayer.

Survivors include three sons, Eric Mayer, Kim Mayer and Steven Mayer all of rural Kahoka, MO; two grandchildren, Kurtis Russell of Keokuk, IA and Kristin Russell of West Point, IA; one great grandchild, Molina McKnight; a sister, Josie Cantrell of Antioch, CA; extended family, Rachel and Randy James of Keokuk, IA and Edwin DeRoy of Kahoka, MO; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother John Mayer; and one grandson Wesley.

Butch was a gifted mechanic. He loved his kids, his dogs and vintage and classic cars. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Visitation will be held on the parking lot at Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, June 17, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. It is the family’s wish that friends bring their vintage and classic automobiles for a car show in his honor at that time.

Memorials may be made to the family with checks made payable to Steven Mayer.

