Ag Truck Rolls Over, Dumps Load Near Clarance

At approximately 9:00am on Friday, June 9, 2017, a one truck accident left one lane of eastbound Hwy 36 closed for a time. A semi hauling what appeared to be animal feed overturned just east of Clarence, just past the Old Hwy 36 entrance near the Chinn Feed Mill.

Pictured below is a cleanup crew loading the spilled cargo into another semi.

At this time, we have no information on the cause of the accident, or the names of anyone involved. We will update this story when the MSHP posts it crash report online.