Knox County Relay for Life Fishin’ for a Cure Schedule for Friday, June 9

Teams, Food and Fundraising

The Friends Team will be serving Walking Taco's. “Come to our FISHIN' hole and fill up!" is their motto.

Connectors for a Cure will be serving Pulled Pork, Hot Dogs, Chips, drinks and Cookies. Their fundraiser is lawn and patio ornaments for sale.

The Money Changers are serving mouth-watering and refreshing banana splits. They do fundraisers throughout the year.

Green Acres (Scotland County Team) will be serving meatball subs, spring rolls, bratwurst with kraut, spanakopita and souvlaki, chips and drinks. Their fundraisers are a quilt raffle and a fishing game where everyone wins a prize. They do fundraisers during the year involving baking, such as Valentine's Day cookies and a Thanksgiving pie bake.

C-Troop will be serving Sloppy Joes, Chili Dogs, Hot Dogs and Cold Soda. Their fundraiser will be a Duck Pond where everyone wins a prize. They will also have a 50/50 Raffle (winner gets 1/2 the pot).

Silent Auction Baskets will be at the Information Booth for Silent Auction bidding.

The Cakeless Cake Walk will feature 15 cakes. They will be at the Information Booth. Participants must be present to win.

Schedule of Events

Fishin' for A CURE on Friday June 9, 2017

1:30 p.m. Filling Luminary Bags @ 4-H Pavilion

4:00 p.m. Set Up and Finishing Touches

6:00 p.m. Opening Ceremony - Welcome and Opening Remarks by Betty Couch; Invocation - Bro. Dan Hite (Baptist Church); Star Spangled Banner by Laura Clark Gillaspie; Introduction of Honor Guard

6:15 p.m. Survivor Program by Karen Hall and Lyndsey Brenizer Featuring Survivor Brooke Lowe Bishop

(Each team should have at least one identified walker on the track from now until close.)

6:30 p.m. Introduction of Teams and Activites

6:45 p.m. Entertainment by Chuck Hayes and Shelby Westhoff

7:45 p.m. Pie in the Face Auction Featuring Auctioneer Brock Meeks

8:15 p.m. Entertainment by The Troublesome Troubadours; Walkless Cake Walk winners drawn and Silent Auction Basket winners will be announced

9:00 p.m. Luminaria Ceremony; Announce Winners from Team Fundraisers

10:30 p.m. Open to All Lip Sync Event; Closing Ceremony; Clean Up

(Times are approximate.)

Knox County Relay for Life Pie in the Face Auction at 7:45 p.m. On the Auction Block

Echo Menges, Editor of The Edina Sentinel, lives in Edina with her husband Stanley. She has been with the Sentinel since 2010. Also, Menges cohosts a weekly podcast called “The Ken and Echo Show” with Ken Mitchell. Menges was the first to be approached to have a pie in the face. She quickly agreed, saying, “That’s genius! I bet there are a lot of people willing to pay good money to put a pie in my face!” She loves apple pie.

Evan Glasgow of Edina is the Knox County Presiding Commiss-ioner and has held that position for six years. Surely he has enticed someone to want to throw a pie in his face! Evan is married to Miranda (James), and they have two children and “one on the way”. His daughter, Hallie is 6, and daughter Alexis is 2. The new addition is expected in September. His parents are Julie (Bishop) Smith and Mike Glasgow, both of Edina. Evan attends Relay most years, and has lost three grandparents to cancer. Evan is hoping for a chocolate pie.

Robert Becker of Rutledge area has been the Knox County Sheriff since January of 2017. He is a Newark boy who growew up in the Newark/ Novelty area. He is married to Anna and has 3 children. Grace is 15, Jacob is 13, and Abigail is 11. They attend Knox County Schools. Sheriff Becker will gladly take a pie in the face for a good cause. Sheriff Becker loves cherry pie.

Keith Gudehus was raised in Knox County, and he is currently a math teacher at Knox County High School. He has a Master’s Degree in Accounting. Mr. Gudehus has been the Girls Basketball Coach. He served 21 years of active duty in the Army retiring in 2011. Back in Knox County, Keith and his wife Jackie have raised four daughters. They range in age from 25 to 17. His youngest daughter graduated in 2017 from Knox County High School. His choice of pie is coconut cream.

Brock Meeks (photo not available) of Memphis, MO, is an auctioneer and will serve as auctioneer for the “Pie in the Face Auction”. He will auction off the above four individuals and then himself. After he gets done “ribbing” the above pie victims, surely one of them will be ready to get even with him. Brock’s favorite pie is banana cream.

The Pie in the Face Auction will be held on on June 9 at the Knox County Relay for Life!