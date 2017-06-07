Jesse William Ketchum, 33, of Downing, Missouri passed away Monday afternoon, May 29, 2017, in an accident north of Memphis while responding to a fire call. The son of Bill and Kelley (McClamroch) Ketchum, he was born March 1, 1984 in Memphis, Missouri.

He was raised in rural Scotland County on the family farm. He attended Scotland County R-1 Schools and graduated with the class of 2002. He then went on to further his education at Indian Hill Community College where he received an associates degree in Industrial Maintenance and HVAC in 2004. He later went on to open Ketchum Heating and Cooling to where he presently worked.

In 2007, Jesse married his high-school sweetheart Jenna Rae (Dial) Ketchum. To this union 4 children were born: Zada Rae, 8, Cora Kay, 6, Rhet William, 5, and Kruz Roy, 2. Jesse was a loving, supportive husband and very proud to be called "Daddy".

Jesse had a true passion for figuring out how things worked and ran. He enjoyed working and doing what was right for people. He enjoyed many friends, helping people, and always learning.

Jesse started farming during high school and bought his farm and the age of 17. He enjoyed working with cattle. These passions originated as a small child when he would drive his tractors in the sandbox.

As a child, Jesse was very active in 4-H, Boy Scouts, and FFA. Currently he was a member of the Memphis Fire/Scotland County Rural Fire Departments and the VFW Post #4958 of Memphis.

Jesse was a wonderful loving husband, father, son, brother, grandson and friend. He was a great family man who truley believed in keeping traditions. Jesse will always be missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Ketchum, grandparents Leland Ketchum, Denver and Jody McClamroch, Kenneth Eggleston, Madge and Bud Daggs, and father-in-law Bob Dial.

Survivors include his wife Jenna Ketchum of the home, four children; Zada Rae, Cora Kay, Rhet William, Kruz Roy, his mother Kelley Ketchum and Dan Short, one brother Jason and Stephanie Ketchum, grandparents: Grandma Kay Eggleston and Mary Ketchum, mother-in-law Marcia Dial. Several nieces and nephews including Claire Grace Ketchum. Many other family member and a whole host of friends and patrons. Aunts and uncles: Mark and Patty McClamroch, Wyatt McClamroch, Kristy Eggleston-Wood, Mark Eggleston, Clifford and Linda Ketchum, Jane and Jack Thompson, Arron and Kim Ketchum. Brothers and sisters-in-laws: Scott & Audra Anderson, Shannon and Rob Quillin.

Funeral services were held Friday afternoon at the Scotland County R-1 High School gym at 2:00 P.M. with Brother Larry Smith assisted by Pastor Rob Quillin officiating. At the conclusion of the service interment followed in the Downing cemetery where full honors were provided by the Missouri Fire Funeral Assistance Team and assisted by the local Scotland County and Memphis Fire Departments.

Pallbearers were Greg Probst, Eric Probst, Mike Hyde, Cody Gundy, Jeff MeBee, Caleb Poe, Gavin Poe and Robbie Miller. Honorary pallbearers were the entire and Memphis and Scotland County Fire Departments along with Gail Farley, Doug Orton, David Wiggins, Nick Kratzer, Roger Tinkle, Larry Stewart, Greg Shelley, Jerry Anderson, Ed Strauthman, Jason Ketchum and John Chancellor.

Memorials in his memory are suggested to the family for their discretion and can be left at or mailed to the Payne funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Online condolences may be sent to the Jessie Ketchum family by logging onto Payne’s website at www.paynefuneralchapel.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.