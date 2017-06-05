DWIGHT PAPE

Dwight H. Pape, 69, of Knox City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2017, near Durham, Missouri.

He was born on May 29, 1948, in Knox City, Missouri, the son of Dee Roy and Anna May Hoffman Pape.

Dwight attended the Knox City High School and graduated from the Knox County High School in the Class of 1967.

He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Knox City American Legion Post.

Dwight lived in the Knox City Community most of his life and first worked in maintenance with Quincy Soybean for almost 25 years before starting Pape Welding in Durham and later Lewistown, Missouri until 1989. He operated LeeHoff Auto Recycling and D&D Recycling in Brashear, Missouri until he retired. In retirement, he drove a truck and did what he wanted with his time.

He was a NASCAR Fan, enjoyed watching westerns, antiquing, spending time with his constant companion “Ringo” and visiting with friends and family.

On November 5, 1994, in Kirksville, Missouri, Dwight married Clarece Elaine McCarty.

He is survived by his wife, Dee Pape of Knox City, Missouri; two daughters, Melissa Rose Klocke of Kirksville, Missouri, and Sheila May and her husband, Kevin Benson of Maywood, Missouri; three step-children, Bill and Kim Troutt of Metamora, Illinois, Tammy and Gordon Dromey of Edina, Missouri, and Gary and Barbara Sykes of Hurdland, Missouri; four grandchildren, Alyssa Anna May Spillman, Konner Klocke, Kaitlin Benson and Kyle Benson; five step-grandchildren, Katie, Kelsey and Kerri Troutt, Hope Dromey and Shauni Sykes; a sister, Lily Ann Turner of Ashland, Missouri; a brother, Robert D. Pape of Colony, Missouri; along with numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, Dee and May Pape; two sisters, Julia May Pape and Mary Louise Pape in infancy; and a brother, Larry William Pape.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday at the Doss Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri.

Visitation will be after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Knox City Cemetery near Knox City, Missouri.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Dwight Pape may be left to the Knox County Cancer Fund. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Doss Funeral Home 208 N. 4th Street, Edina, Missouri 636537.