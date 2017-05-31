KATHERINE BAUER

Katherine Lee Bauer of West Peoria, Illinois, died at 10:30 p.m. on May 28, 2017 at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home of Peoria, Illinois.

Born at Newark, Missouri, on May 18, 1923, Katherine was the only child of Homer and Myrtle (Gunnels) McSorley.

Katherine married Francis M. Bauer on June 22, 1946 in Streator, Illinois and he preceded her in death on October 24, 1975.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter, Jennifer Middleton.

Surviving are two children; a daughter, Francis (Bernard) Middleton of Loxley, AL; a son, Chet (Laurie) Bauer of Peoria, IL; four grandchildren, Mary (Doug) Miller, Michelle (Ron) LaRoe, Blake (Angela) Bauer and Betsy Bauer; three great grandchildren, Ryan Miller, Isaac Bauer and Levi Bauer.

Katherine attended college at Kirksville Missouri State Teachers College and taught for one year at a grade school near Brashear, Missouri. She worked at Bergner’s in Peoria part time for 18 years. She was a member of the Newark Missouri Baptist Church.

A grave side service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Newark Cemetery in Newark, Missouri. Burial will follow.

Memorial Contributions can be sent to Richard L. Owens Hospice Home at 8630 Illinois State Route 91, Peoria, Illinois 61615

Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.