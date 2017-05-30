RICKY COOK

Mr. Richard Theron Cook Jr., age 55, of Durham, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 26, 2017 at 9:05 p.m. at his residence in Durham, Missouri.

He was born September 10, 1961 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, a son of Richard Theron and Judy Ann Klocke Cook Sr.

Rick enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and mushroom hunting and being a Pa Pa. Rick was a jokster and liked to kid around. He was a 1979 graduate of Highland High School. He worked for Quincy Soybean from 1979 until 2002 and then became a self-employed contractor.

Survivors include his companion of 35 years Debbie of Durham, one daughter, Amanda (Travis) Fleer of Lewistown, Missouri; one son Richard Austin (Lindsay) Cook of La Grange, Missouri; parents, Richard and Judy Cook Sr. of Durham, Missouri; sister, Susie (Tris) Wood of Ewing; brother Larry Cook of Ewing, Missouri; four grandchildren, Sebastian, Theron, Cayden and Ashton; several nieces and nephews; also extended family members, Joe and Darlene Davis, Dawn Johnson, and Michael Johnson, all of Durham. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Ed and Maxine Klocke, Carold and Mildred Cook, sister in law, Cheri Cook and extended family member, Marty Johnson.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Ewing with Rev. Tim Smith officiating. Music for the service includes Amazing Grace, Wing Beneath My Wings, and Midnight Rider.

Burial will be in Ewing Lutheran Cemetery in Ewing with Austin Cook, Larry Cook, Travis Fleer, Sonny Klocke, Andy Johnson, and Tony Johnson serving as pallbearers, and Tris Wood, Bob Lillard, Eddie Klocke, Ed Staggs, Roger Cook, Vernon O’Brien as honorary pallbearers.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2017 from 4 until 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Ewing.

The family suggests memorials be made to Debbie Johnson for his grandchildren’s education fund or to the Ewing Lutheran Cemetery.