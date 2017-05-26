DORIS DOSS

Doris Geraldine Eyler Doss, 92, of Baring, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2017, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri.

Doris was born on December 22, 1924, in rural Knox County, Missouri, and on October 7, 1945 in Edina, Missouri, she married Harvey Doss and to this union nine children were born.

She attended the Dailing Rural School before graduating from the Baring High School in the Class of 1942.

Doris was an active part of the Baring Community and was a member of the Baring Community Church and attended the Edina Christian Church in later years. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, cooking and her birds, but most of all she loved spending time with her kids, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her great great grandkids.

Doris is survived by eight sons and daughters, Shirley and Leroy Rohs of Independence, Missouri, Virgil Doss of Baring, Missouri, David and Mary Ann Doss of Clifton Hill, Missouri, Jo Ellen Doss of Baring, Missouri, Gary and Mary Jo Doss of Dallas City, Illinois, Roger and Pam Doss of Grandview, Missouri, Kay and Bud Jones of Edwardsville, Kansas and Wendell and Jan Doss of Baring, Missouri; twenty-four grandchildren; thirty great grandchildren and two step great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Doss on November 7, 1993; a son J.T. Doss on November 27, 2014; three daughters-in-law, Sharon Doss on February 22, 1998, Norma Doss on February 26, 2011, and Kathy Doss on May 29, 2016; and a grandson, Christopher Adam Doss on August 11, 1997.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 28, 2017, at the Doss Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri.

Visitation will be after 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2017, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Doss Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri.

Private Family burial will be in the Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville, Missouri.

Pastor Dewayne Wellborn and Bud Jones (her son-in-law) will officiate and Honorary Bearers will be all of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Doris Doss may be left to the Edina Christian Church or the Baring Fire and First Responders. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Doss Funeral Home 208 N. 4th Street, Edina, Missouri 63537.