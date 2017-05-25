American Legion and VFW Posts to Honor Fallen Veterans During Memorial Day Service in Edina, MO

Knox County, MO – The Memorial Day Service in Edina will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 29, 2017 at the Knox County Community Center.

State Representative Craig Redmond will be the featured speaker.

Floral tributes will be presented by veteran organizations followed by a rifle salute.

Lunch will be served by the American Legion and VFW Ladies Auxiliaries following the service.

This event is open to the public. It is hosted jointly by the by the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts in the county.

