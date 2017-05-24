Mr. Paul Kent Legg, age 62, of La Grange, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 19, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. at his residence in La Grange.

Born April 19, 1955, in Quincy, Illinois, Paul was a son of June Eugene and Nannie Margaret Shuman Legg. He married Sharon Kay Bell Crossett on December 13, 2015 in La Grange, Missouri. She survives.

Paul was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt, fish, trap shoot and team rope. He really enjoyed the country. He was a horseman, he liked to spend time in the garden and enjoyed his dogs. He worked at La Grange Foundry from 1977 until its closing, was a graduate of Canton High School. Paul was a member of the Twelve Point Gun Club and was of the Catholic Faith.

Survivors include his wife Sharon of La Grange; three sons, Jason (Paige) Legg of Lewistown, Missouri, and CL (Lisa) Legg of Bowling Green, Missouri, and John Crossett of La Grange; four daughters, Aimee (Mark) DeClue of Bethel, Missouri, Jessica (Harley) Daugherty of La Grange, Teena (Jasen) Cunningham of La Grange and Liz Shepherd of Quincy, Illinois; two brothers, Lennis Legg of Canton, Missouri, Brad Legg of Kansas City, Missouri; a sister, Nancy Carr of Puerto Rico; grandsons, Lane Nelson and Tell Legg of Lewistown, Colton and Logan Daugherty of La Grange, Casey DeClue of Bethel, Missouri, Dylan DeClue of Hannibal, Steven Crossett of Quincy, Alex Bugg of Quincy, Jasen Cunningham Jr. of La Grange and Logan Shepherd of Quincy; Granddaughters, Karlie DeClue of Bethel, Emily Legg of La Grange, Sarah McCutchan of Quincy, Dariane DeClue of Bowling Green, Taylor Legg of La Grange, Sheena Crossett of La Grange, Tori Sullivan of Colorado Springs, CO and Peyton Shepherd of Quincy; great grandchildren, Candice Crossett and Bane Meyer both of La Grange and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Davis Funeral Home in La Grange with Fr. Christopher Aubuchon officiating and music will be “Remember When” (Alan Jackson) and “Daddy’s Hands”.

Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, St. Patrick, Missouri with Kent Munzlinger, Marvin Hoffman, Rodney Cunningham, Troy Boyer, Johnnie Kraft and Clay Doan as pallbearers, and Joe Schutte, Paul Guilfoyle and Kent Spindler as honorary pallbearers.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2017 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Home in La Grange.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Twelve Point Gun Club in care of Davis Funeral Home, La Grange, MO.