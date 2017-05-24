PAUL “JD” SHARP

Paul "JD" Dean Sharp, 58, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri, with his family by his side.

JD was born the son of Paul Edward and Cecilia Sharp on November 12, 1958 in Edina, Missouri, and grew up on the family farm in Edina with his two sisters, Brenda and Frances.

JD enjoyed being out on the road seeing places across America. When he was home he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and loved being around his grandkids.

JD is survived by his wife, Tammy Sharp of Kirksville, Missouri; his daughter, Angie Miller and husband Duane of Columbia, Missouri; his sons, Mike Sharp of Kirksville, Missouri, and Joe Sharp and wife, Jennifer of Kirksville, Missouri; his sister, Frances Holman and husband, Jerry of Edina, Missouri; and two grandchildren, Brett and Hannah Miller. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Savanna Jo Sharp, and one sister, Brenda Burkhardt.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 27, 2017 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his son, Joe Sharp. Donations may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.