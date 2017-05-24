Donald Eugene Price, 86, of Kahoka, MO, died Sunday, April 30, 2017 at the Soldiers and Sailors Home in Quincy, IL.

He was born on June 21, 1930 in Scotland County, MO, the son of Owen Powell and Thelma “Beryl” Heath Price. He graduated from Wyaconda High School in Wyaconda, MO. On October 3, 1958, Donald was united in marriage to Dolores “Dee” Fedrick in Hamilton, IL. She preceded him in death on December 8, 2016.

Donald was a veteran of the United States Navy and proudly served his country during the Korean War.

Donald had been employed at Keokuk Steel Castings for forty-five years, retiring in 1998.

He was a member of the Wyaconda Baptist Church, the American Legion and VFW, the Moose Lodge and Eagles Club.

He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed traveling and playing cards.

Donald is survived by two sons, C. Wayne Price (Jackie) of Quincy, IL, Stephen E. Price (Teresa) of Blue Springs, MO, five grandchildren, Tyler Price of Blue Springs, MO, Sabrina Sparks (Donny) of Maywood, MO, Sarah Schlenker (Shawn) and Pamela Price all of Des Moines, IA and Timothy Price (Elizabeth) of Independence, MO, three great-granddaughters, Kelsea Price (Sam) of Des Moines, IA, Jennifer Sparks of Quincy, IL and Nicole Sparks of Maywood, MO, one great-grandson, Payton Price of Blue Springs, MO, two great-great-grandsons, Nathaniel Schlenker and Bodhi Ripley both of Des Moines, IA, one brother, Charles Price of Wyaconda, MO, and two nieces, Melinda Gifford of Wyaconda, MO and Kimberly Carson (Glenn) of Fulton, MO.

Besides his wife, he was also preceded in death by his parents, one son, Donnie Ray Price, one daughter-in-law, Linda Price, one sister, Isabel Peterson and one nephew, Micheal Price.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 am – 1 pm on May 29, 2017 at the Madison Park Christian Church Commons Building, 4700 Broadway, Quincy, IL. Burial will be in Bear Creek Cemetery in Wyaconda, MO.