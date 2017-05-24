David Leroy Reece Hornung, 61 of Keokuk died Friday, May 19, 2017 at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, IA.

He was born on November 30, 1955 in Keokuk the son of Gilbert and Joan Briley Spurgeon Hornung. Following his father’s death he was raised by his mother and step-father, Bill Reece. He was first united in marriage to Delores Martinez. They divorced. He later entered a relationship with Rebecca Egley, who he had been with for the next nineteen years. She survives.

Other survivors include one daughter, Jessica Raleigh of Quincy, IL, two grandchildren, Dominic and Olivia, 3 step-daughters, Tara Brewer of Quincy, IL, Tisha Prenger of New Hampshire, and Tosha Kensett of Cedar Rapids, IA, one step-son, Chet Jones of Oelwein, IA, eight step-grandchildren, Becka Steinkuehler, Gavin Jones, Marcus West, Trish Brooks, Heather Baker, Ryan Brewer and Jacqueline Brewer, four step-great-grandchildren, one sister, Dixie Kirchner (Clinton) of Kahoka, MO, two brothers, Doug Reece (Barbara) of Kahoka, MO and William Reece (Dawna) of Ft. Madison, IA, one half-brother, Mike Hornung of Kahoka, MO and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Bill Reece, brother, Kirk Reece and his ex-wife.

David was a veteran of the United States Army and proudly served his country.

David graduated from Clark County High School in Kahoka, MO with the Class of 1973.

He had been employed by Shannon’s Drywall until he became disabled.

David was an avid Chicago Bears fan. He had a great love for country music, especially Merle Haggard and George Jones. He was very crafty and a very talented woodworker. He made birdhouses, grandfather clocks and wood shelves to give away to his family and friends. He could draw anything from abstract to folk art. David enjoyed working crossword puzzles and watching his favorite game show, Jeopardy on television. David adored his dog, Haley, who was always by his side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family.

