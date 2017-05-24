Clarence Elementary Will Not Be Consolidating Classes VIDEO

By Marlana Bonnell

The Shelby County R-IV held a special board meeting on Tuesday night, May 23, in the South Shelby Middle School library.

The hot topic at the special board meeting was the enrollment at Clarence Elementary.

There were approximately 20 people who attended the meeting. There were multiple people who addressed the board with comments about consolidating classes at Clarence Elementary.

Most of them were teachers from Clarence and some from Shelbina Elementary.

The comment most frequently made by the teachers was, “Whatever you all decide on, we will give 110% to make it work and will support your decision.”

Discussion on what they wanted to do lasted for over an hour, and with a 5-2 vote, Clarence Elementary will not be consolidating classes this year.

Board President, Brian Threlkeld; Vice President, Jim Foster; Board Member, Aaron Gaines; Board Member, Kendall Wood; and Board Member, Jarrell Foreman, all voted on keeping classes at Clarence the way they are.

Board Member, David Farrell, and Board Member, Scott Gough, were the two who voted for consolidating classes.