Knox County High School Class of 2017 Graduation VIDEO

The Knox County High School Class of 2017 Graduation Ceremony was held on Sunday afternoon, May 21, 2017 in the KCHS gymnasium. The following video includes all of the speeches and each graduate receiving their diploma during the event.
Reporter for The Edina Sentinel Covering Knox County, Missouri Since 2010 Editor beginning in 2017
