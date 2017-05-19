CANDY PHILLIPS

Candy Murray Phillips, age 63, of LaPlata, Missouri, passed away at her residence rural LaPlata, Missouri. She was born Kirksville, MO on December 3, 1953, the daughter of Jim Guy and Doris Elaine Waibel Murray. Candy was united in marriage to Tom Phillips on February 17, 1990 in Novelty, Missouri.

Surviving are her husband Tom Phillips of LaPlata, Missouri, her mother Doris Elaine Murray of Novelty, Missouri, two brothers and one sister, Mike (Carla) Murray of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Matt (Lori) Murray of Novelty, Missouri, Dianna (Willard) Otto of Leonard, Missouri, nieces and nephews, Tyler (Shannon), Nolan and Whitney Otto, Ben and Jonathan Murray, and Alaina (Chris) Niedbalski, aunts and uncles, Wynona (Brian) Banks of Edina, Missouri, Garland Waibel of Mystic, Iowa and Rita Waibel of Edina, Missouri, several cousins and her special cats Howler and Boots. Candy was preceded in death by her father and her father and mother-in-law.

Candy graduated from Knox County High School in 1971. She attended Northeast Missouri State University (Truman State University) several years. Candy was employed at Peavler’s Drug Store in Novelty, Missouri, while she was in school. She later managed Ayerco in Kirksville several years, managed LaPlata Golf Shop and owned and operated Shady Rest Sports Shop in LaPlata, Missouri for several years. She was currently employed as an Administrative Assistant at A.T. Still in Kirksville, Missouri. Candy was a member of the Novelty Christian Church. She enjoyed St. Louis Cardinals Baseball, watching her nieces and nephews play sports, her cats and dogs and spending time with her family.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2107, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri. Reverend Paul Milliken will officiate for the services. Burial will be in Locust Hill Cemetery with Mike Spencer, Greg Love, Neal Helton, Tyler Otto, Nolan Otto and Roger Waibel as casket bearers and Alaina and Chris Niedbalski, Shannon Otto, Ben Murray, Jonathan Murray, Whitney Otto, Mike and Carla Murray, and Matt and Lori Murray will be honorary bearers.

Musical selections will be “Go Rest High On That Mountain” and “I’ll Fly Away”.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 21, 2017, after 4 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to Adair County Humane Society and or the Locust Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.