Darlene L. Humes, age 84, of Wyaconda, MO, died Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Darlene was born January 22, 1933 at her parent’s home in Wyaconda, a daughter of Martin C. and Wilma Clough Hines.

On February 27, 1953, she was united in marriage to Alfred L. Humes in Queen City, MO. He preceded her in death on January 7, 2006.

Survivors include four children: Sheila L. Humes, Mark E. (Candice) Humes, Linda S. (Stephen) Sherrill, and William L. (Lois) Humes, all of Wyaconda; three grandchildren: Jessica Darlene (Kenneth) Lee of Weatherby, MO, David (Melissa) Sherrill of Kahoka, and Anthony Sherrill of Wyaconda; three step-grandchildren: Christopher (Debbie) Hull of Hannibal, Kenneth (Michella) Hull of Memphis, and Casey (Holly) Hull of Leawood, KS; four grandchildren: Dominic and Avery Lee and Maverick and Micheal Sherrill; eight step-great grandchildren: Havon and Adalyn Lay, Michaela, Elijah, Jacob, Justin, Addison, and Maddox Hull; a sister, Geraldene Grogan of Keokuk; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Evelyn Weber of Clinton, MO, Ernest L. "Doc" (Louise) Humes of Wyaconda, James Humes of Burlington, IA, Patricia Varnold of Moberly, Dora (Don) Fogle of Memphis, Mary and Bob Fleer of Quincy, IL, Joann Humes of Macon and Lois Humes of Wyaconda; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a granddaughter, Mindy Humes; a sister, Willa Kearns; a brother, Bill Hines; brothers-in-law, Gerard Grogan, Donald Kearns, LaVerne Humes, A. J. Humes, and Robert Varnold.

Darlene was a 1951 graduate of Wyaconda High School and of Kirksville College of Cosmetology.

She owned Dar’s House of Beauty in Wyaconda, which her husband built for her in 1968. It was located next door to her dad’s business, Hines Barber Shop. She sold her business in 1973. Later she began working as a bookkeeper for the NEMO Library Board. Darlene was an elk producer alongside her husband, Alfred, and was very involved with getting elk domesticated in the State of Missouri.

Darlene was a member of the Wyaconda Christian Church and Charter member of the Wyaconda Red Hatters. She was a farmer’s wife and chores were part of her daily life. She loved to crochet and was a wonderful cook. She took pride in her appearance and was always ready to go at a moment’s notice. She made sure her work was done before lunch so she could watch her favorite Soap Opera, "As The World Turns". Darlene was a loving mother and grandmother and as her great granddaughter said "she gave good hugs".

Funeral services were Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka with Pastor Paul Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in the Wyaconda Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Wyaconda Firefighter’s Assn. or Hospice of Northeast Missouri.

