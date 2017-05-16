Frances Hellwig, 92, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 3:20 a.m. Sunday May 14, 2017 at the Donnellson Health Center.

Born January 7, 1925 in Loganville, Georgia, the daughter of John M. and Lottie B. Hammond Atkinson. On December 16, 1944 at Loganville, Georgia she married Howard A. Hellwig. He preceded her in death on June 1, 1997.

Survivors include one daughter: Eileen Brotherton of Wayland, Missouri, two sons: David (Sandy) Hellwig of Bonaparte, Iowa and H. Michael (Dianne) Hellwig of Paint Lick, Kentucky. Five grandchildren: Lloyd (Julie) Brotherton, Carrie (Craig) Jordan, Rebecca (Matthew) VanZee, Jacob (Becky) Hellwig and Amanda Hellwig. Thirteen great-grandchildren: Daniel (Samantha), Christopher, Gabriel, and Isabelle Brotherton; Brianna Cochenour; Garrett, Annaliese and Alexander VanZee; Dustin Jordan; Natalie, Matthew, Michael, and Nicholas Hellwig.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, one sister and two nephews.

Frances was a member of the Farmington United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, The Garden Club and Quilt Club and the Farmington American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed quilting, flowers and watching birds.

Friends may call after 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington with the family meeting friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2017 at the Farmington United Methodist Church with Pastor Michael Elrod officiating. Burial will be in the Thompson Cemetery near Bonaparte.

Memorials may be made to the Farmington United Methodist Church or the Farmington EMT’s.

