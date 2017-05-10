Ricky Joe Hines

Rick Hines, age 67, of La Plata, MO, joined his Lord and Savior on May 2, 2017. Rick was born February 17, 1950, in Kirksville, MO, to William F. and Evelyn C. Rector Hines.

He is survived by his sons, Wyeth and Spencer Hines; his mother, Evelyn Weber; his sister and brother-in-law, Kristy and Dave Haskin; daughters-in-law, Nikomi and Nikki Hines; his grandchildren Hannah, Grant, and Brooklyn; and aunts, an uncle and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, step-father, and an infant brother.

Rick graduated from Williamstown High School in 1968 and the University of Missouri in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Rick began his career at KIRX Radio Station in Kirksville and then moved across town to the Kirksville Daily Express. He had been employed with Pro-Tech Company for 17 years when he passed away.

He taught his kids to love sports, especially baseball. He coached both of his sons’ baseball teams in little league.

Rick was a devoted family man, which gave him immense joy in his life. He taught his kids to love hard, work, be competitive, and instilled Christian values in them. Later in life, he enjoyed rocking his grandchildren and sharing stories with them. He loved to be a part of the Church of the Nazarene and was heavily involved in it.

At work and with his family, Rick’s unique infectious laugh rang clear across any room for all to hear. Throughout his illness, he never lost his sense of humor. He was an honest, humble, dignified, and cheerful man. For all these qualities, he will be greatly missed.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Monday, May 8, at Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, MO. Casual attire is requested. To honor Rick, please wear your favorite St. Louis Cardinals paraphernalia.

A celebration of Rick’s life will be conducted at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 9, at Church of the Nazarene, 2302 N. Lincoln St., Kirksville, MO with a luncheon to follow. The interment will occur at 3:00 pm on May 9, at Providence Cemetery in Williamstown, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Church of the Nazarene in Kirksville.