RAYMOND PETTIT

Raymond E. Pettit, born June 1, 1932, to Paul Pettit and Mildred Knapp Pettit of Edina Missouri, passed away on May 5, 2017.

After graduating from St. Joseph High School in Edina, Missouri, Raymond served four years in the USAF. Upon discharge, he attended UNM and graduated in 1958. It was there Raymond met and married Carol Gladys Pompeo. Raymond had a 40 year career as a Real Estate Broker and General Contractor, professional doughnut connoisseur and coffee enthusiast. He built many buildings and offices around Albuquerque including the gym at Holy Ghost School. He and his brother, Bill surveyed and owned South Mountain and Hopewell Lake. He was known for the love of his family, never missing a ball game or any important event for any of his children.

He is survived by his wife Carol of 60 years; his daughter, Shawn Marie Campbell and husband, Michael; sons, Paul and Phil and daughter, Elizabeth Baldwin and husband, Robert. He also leaves behind nine cherished grandchildren; three great grandchildren; his brother, Joseph and wife, Phyllis; sister, Elizabeth O’Connell and husband, Lawrence; brother-in-law, Lee Pompeo; sisters-in-law, Laura Pompeo and Margaret Pompeo; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by infant son, James Michael; parents, Paul and Mildred Pettit; brother, William; and sister, Mary Jo.

Holy Rosary will be held on Friday, May 12, 2017, 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 833 Arizona SE. Interment will take place at Sunset Memorial, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.