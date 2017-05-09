Knox County Seeded Fifth At Scotland Co.

By David Sharp

Scotland County drew the top seeding at the Class 2, District 5 baseball tournament at Scotland County. The tournament is scheduled to be heid May 12-17, 2017.

Three first round games are scheduled for Friday, May 12. Second seeded Canton (13-4) challenges the Mercer/Princeton coop in the first game at 4PM.

Knox County (7-10) takes on fourth seeded Milan (7-3) at 6PM. Third seeded Putnam County (12-4) plays sixth seeded Schuyler County at 8PM in the last first round contest.

The winner of the Knox County vs. Milan first round game plays top seeded Scotland County at 5PM on Monday, May 15. Remaining first round winners will play in the 7PM championship semi final following the Scotland County game.

The Scotland County Class 2 District championship game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17 at 5PM.