Raymond “Richard” Glasgow, 84, of Eldon, Iowa died Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at the Ottumwa Regional Health Center in Ottumwa, Iowa.

He was born January 25, 1933 the son of Raymond and Beulah Kitson Glasgow in Wyaconda, Missouri. After his parents divorced he was raised by his father and step mother Mary Louise Glasgow. Richard was first united in marriage to Beatrice Norton. They later divorced. He then married Mary Lou Davis. She preceded him in death. He then married Ruth Hepker. She survives.

He is also survived by a daughter; Caroline Glasgow, a son; Vernon Glasgow both of Kansas, four step daughters; Paula Hobb of North Carolina, Cheryl Hepker of Oklahoma, Rose Troxel of Iowa, and Clarissa Palm of Iowa, six grandchildren, a sister; Margaret (Gerald) Elder of Kahoka, two half-brothers; Donald (Kay) Glasgow of Montrose, and Harold Kitson of Missouri, three half-sisters; Nora Ludwig, Nina Doran and Nona (Mike) Genck of Canton, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Glasgow, mother, Beulah Glasgow Kitson, step-mother, Mary Louise Glasgow, step-father, Perry Kitson, son in infancy, Edward Glasgow, step-son, Clifford Hepker, brother, Wilber Glasgow, and his sister, Darlene Glasgow Elder.

Richard was a farmhand for Selway Farms before enlisting into the Army. He proudly served his country in the United States Army as a medic from 1953 – 1955.

Mary Lou and Richard enjoying traveling to Texas in the winter in their motor home. He also enjoyed camping and having picnics.

Graveside services with military rites were held 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ballard Cemetery in rural Kahoka with Pastor Orlie Yoder officiating.

There was no visitation.

Memorials may be made to the Ballard Cemetery.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com

Acknowledgement of Military Service

The members of the United States Army, American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars hereby acknowledge that Comrade Raymond Richard Glasgow served our country for two years on active duty in the

United States Army during the Korean War.

He served as a Chief Dental Technician with the 5022nd Army Service Unit, United States Army Dental Unit at Fort Carson, Colorado. He attained the rank of Private First Class (E-3).

He was awarded and authorized to wear the following decorations:

National Defense Service Medal

Army Good Conduct Medal

He enlisted 4 March 1953 and received an honorable discharge 3 March 1955 from active duty and returned to Williamstown, Missouri.

He continued to serve in the United State Army Reserves.

The caissons have been muffled and the flag lowered for our comrade,

who joined the staff of the Supreme Commander 3 May 2017.

At his final post we wish him fair skies and smooth pathways.