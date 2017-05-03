LARRY BARNES

Larry Eugene Barnes, age 65 of Edina, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Columbia, Missouri. He was born June 10, 1951, in Edina, Missouri, the son of Claude Franklin and Selma Faye Lancaster Barnes.

He was united in marriage to Rebecca Helen (Becki) Parton on February 20, 1971, in Edina, Missouri, and she preceded him in death on June 22, 1998. Larry was also preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Gerald, Claude Jr. and Richard Barnes, and one sister Carol Jean Purdin.

Surviving are two children, Bradley (Kristin) Barnes of Columbia, Missouri, and Jennifer Nicole (Julian) Navarro of Columbia, Missouri; four grandchildren, Riley Barnes, Braxton McCurren, Natalia Perry and Penelope Navarro, three sisters Donna Patterson of Kirksville, Missouri; Sandra Hoskins of Hurdland, Missouri, Kay Cassady of Kirksville, Missouri, three brothers, Derrel Barnes of Kirksville, Missouri, Harold (Linda) Barnes, Ronnie (Janna) Barnes of Kirksville, Missouri; brothers and sisters-in-law Stanley Purdin of Hurdland, Missouri, Randy (Linda) Parton of Edina, Missouri, Bobby (Debbie) Parton of Beacon, Iowa, Roger (Dianne) Parton of Edina, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

Larry graduated from Knox County High School in 1969. He was employed for over fifteen years with Marbles Ready Mix and for twenty plus years as Superintendent at Knox County Road and Bridge. Larry was a member of Greensburg Masonic Lodge # 414 A.F. & A.M. He loved horse-back riding, deer hunting and spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2017, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri. Musical selections: Daddy’s Hands, Long Black Train and Swing Low Sweet Chariot. Burial will be in Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville, Missouri, with Tony Marble, Kevin Holdren, Kirk Watson, Tim Couch, Jason Violet and John McCurren as casket bearers and Terry Marble, Jim Gibbons, Derek Baker and Jim Parrish as honorary bearers.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 4, 2017, after 4 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.

Memorials may be made to Ellis Fischel Cancer Fund. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.