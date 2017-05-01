Lois Jean Curtis Evermon, 66 of Wyaconda, MO went home to Heaven to be with Jesus on Thursday, April 27, 2017.

Lois was born March 26, 1951 in Keokuk, IA the daughter of Uhl Otto and Martha Elizabeth Baskett Curtis. On July 13, 1991 she was united in marriage to Vernon Evermon in St. Francisville, MO. He survives.

Other survivors include one daughter, Brenda Witte (Kenneth) of Rock Island, IL, three grandchildren, Keri, Jeremy and Andrew (Jessica) Witte, five great-grandchildren, one sister, Geraldine “Gerri” Sackfield of Cedar Rapids, IA, one brother, John Curtis (Marilyn) of Keokuk, IA, three sisters-in-law, Madilyn Curtis (Robert) of Davenport, IA, Dorothy Conover (Dean) of Canton, MO and Barb Beaird (Alan) of Wyaconda, MO and several nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, step-father, Herbert Cale, father and mother-in-law, one grandson, three brothers, two sisters, two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law.

Lois had been employed at Sheller Globe in Keokuk for thirty-three years until her retirement.

She attended Anchor of Hope Church in Keokuk, IA.

Lois enjoyed singing, dancing, watching old western shows and shooting pool. She also enjoyed spending time outdoors trap shooting, riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and archery. Most of all, Lois loved spending time with her family and spoiling her four legged companions, Lucy, Sandy and Mabel.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday at the Anchor of Hope Church 1628 Concert Street in Keokuk, IA with Pastors John and Marilyn Curtis officiating.

A gathering of remembrance will be held from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday at the Vigen Memorial Home in Kahoka, MO with the family meeting with friends at that time.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Northeast Missouri.

On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com