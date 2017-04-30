2017 Knox County High School Prom Grand March VIDEO and PHOTOS

2017 Knox County High School Prom Grand March VIDEO and PHOTOS

The following video of the KCHS Prom Grand March was live streamed by Echo Menges from the Knox County High School gymnasium for The Edina Sentinel on Saturday evening, April 29, 2017, on the nemonews.net Facebook page.

The following photos of the couples in the 2017 KCHS Prom Grand March were taken by Echo Menges from the Knox County High School gymnasium for The Edina Sentinel on Saturday evening, April 29, 2017.

Echo Menges
ADMINISTRATOR
PROFILE

Mobile Device Users: Scroll down for more recent stories.

About Echo Menges

Reporter for The Edina Sentinel Covering Knox County, Missouri Since 2010 Editor beginning in 2017

Most Recent Posts

© 2015, nemonews.net