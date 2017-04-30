2017 Knox County High School Prom Grand March VIDEO and PHOTOS

The following video of the KCHS Prom Grand March was live streamed by Echo Menges from the Knox County High School gymnasium for The Edina Sentinel on Saturday evening, April 29, 2017, on the nemonews.net Facebook page.



The following photos of the couples in the 2017 KCHS Prom Grand March were taken by Echo Menges from the Knox County High School gymnasium for The Edina Sentinel on Saturday evening, April 29, 2017.

