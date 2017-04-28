ATXI and Northeast Power to Provide an Update on the Mark Twain Transmission Project

According to information just released from Ameren Transmission (ATXI) and Northeast Missouri Electric Power Cooperative (Northeast Power), a press conference will be held on Monday morning to "provide updates on the Mark Twain Transmission Project – a 345,000-volt transmission line and substation to be built in northeast Missouri".

No details were given about the coming announcement, but a list of presenters was given to include Shawn Schukar, Chairman and President of ATXI, Douglas Aeilts, CEO and General Manager of Northeast Power, Missouri Senator Brian Munzlinger, Missouri Representative Craig Redmon and Missouri Representative Lindell Shumake.

Only credentialed members of the press will be permitted to attend the press conference, which is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. in Palmyra, MO.

According to the notification we received, Elected officials and leaders from ATXI and Northeast Power will be discussing project updates and sharing details from 9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m., which will be followed by at 10 minute question and answer period.

Providing we can get a signal, we are planning to live stream this press conference beginning at 9:30 a.m. on the nemonews.net Facebook page Monday morning, May 1, 2017.