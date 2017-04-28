19 Year Old Arrested For Murder of Stepfather

According to a press release from the Lewis County sheriff's Office, on April 27, 2017 at approximately 10:15 p.m. members of the Lewis County Sheriff's Office were called to 31516 Old Monticello Road, Canton, Missouri in response to a report that a male victim had been shot. Upon arrival of law enforcement and emergency personnel, David L. Brooks, age 56, of the home, was found deceased in the home.

Mr. Brooks appeared to have died from a gunshot wound to the chest. After further investigation, Cody R. Wilson, age 19, Mr. Brooks' stepson, also of the home, was arrested on one count of Murder in the First Degree. Mr. Wilson is alleged to have shot Mr. Brooks with a large caliber handgun.

Lewis County Coroner Larry Arnold pronounced Mr. Brooks deceased at 10:58 p.m. An autopsy is pending.

Mr. Wilson has been formally charged with one count of murder in the first degree, a class A felony, and one count of armed criminal action, an unclassified felony.

He remains lodged in the Lewis County Jail in lieu of a one million dollar bond.