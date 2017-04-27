Ashton Jade Schroeder was stillborn on April 26, 2017 at Blessing Hospital, Quincy, IL. She weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces and was 19 inches long. Ashton was the cherished daughter of Victor and Alisha (Rees) Schroeder and beloved sister of Dylan, Preston and Reagan of Lewistown, Mo.

She is greeted in heaven by her uncle Patrick Schroeder, step-grandfather John Flynn and great-grandparents Bill and Mary Schroeder, great-grandfather Dolan Daggs, great-grandparents Melvin "Bud" and Dona Eisenberg, great-grandmother Mary "Beth" McCracken, many great aunts, uncles and cousins. She is mourned on Earth by her grandparents, Joe and Karen Schroeder of Ewing, grandmother Abbie (Eisenberg) Flynn of Maywood, grandparents Jamie and Kim Rees of Quincy, great-grandmother Mary Ann Daggs of Ewing, great-grandparents Ed and Ruby Darlene Rees of Kincaid, IL, many aunts, uncles, cousins and so many dear friends.

There are no services scheduled at this time. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy and memorials in Ashton's memory may be made to the Splash Station Swimming Pool or Highland Athletic Boosters in care of Davis Funeral Home, Canton, MO.