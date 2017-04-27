Doris Marie Klataske, age 85, of Baring, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri. She was born June 26, 1931, in Glenwood, MO, the daughter of Harry and Sylvia May Mullins Reynolds.

She was united in marriage to Joseph Leonard Klataske on March 5, 1957, and he preceded her in death on January 11, 1999. Doris was also preceded in death by her parents,

Surviving are four children, Ernie (Gaylynn) Klataske of Knox City, Missouri, Ronald (Rosalee) Klataske of Baring, Missouri, Karon (Don) Combe of King City, Missouri, and Donald (Laurie) Klataske of Baring, Missouri; four sisters, Shirley Sandifer of Sugar Creek, Missouri, Marilyn Bates of Fulton, Missouri, Erma (Woody) Stovall of Weatherford, Texas, and Mary (Andy) Sutton of Kirksville, Missouri; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Dale, Forrest and Gene Reynolds; and two sisters, Bessie Howe and Ruby Baskett.

Doris was raised in Glenwood, Missouri, where she received her education. She and her husband lived their entire life in the Baring community where they were engaged in farming. Doris also cleaned homes in Baring and the St. Aloysius Catholic Church. She assisted with funeral dinners at the Baring Hall and enjoyed crafts, sewing, gardening, canning and spending time with her family. She was a member of the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Baring.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2017, in the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Baring, Missouri, with Father Colin Franklin officiating the services and music provided by Katie Delaney and Brent Karhoff. Burial will be in St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery.

A Prayer service will be held 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2017, with visitation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.

Memorials may be made to Knox County Nursing Home. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, Mo, 63537.