Shelbina Man Involved In Accident And Faces Drug Charges

By Marlana Bonnell

A Shelbina man was involved in an accident on Tuesday, April 25, at 5:00 p.m. on US 36 ¼ of mile west of Anabel in Macon County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Ronald P Ruegg, 56, of Shelbina, driving a 1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette, was eastbound and ran off the left side of the road, traveled across the median, crossed the westbound lanes, became airborne and landed in a field.

Ruegg received moderate injuries and was transported by Macon County Ambulance to Samaritan Memorial Hospital.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest reports, Ruegg was charged with DWI – Drugs, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ruegg was arrested at 7:16 p.m.

The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Macon Rural Fire, and Macon County Rescue Squad.