Three Injured in Crash South of Edina

Update:

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, a head-on collision occurred in Knox County approximately one mile south of Edina at 5:55 p.m.

The crash occurred when an eastbound vehicle, a 2014 Nisan Altima, being driven by Devraj Karki, 22, of Kirksville, failed to stop for the stop sign at the Highway 6 and 15 junction. Karki collided with a westbound 1998 Chevy Silverado Pickup, which was being driven by James Rudicil, 46, of Edina.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.

Both drivers, Karki and Rudicil, were seriously injured in the crash. Karki was wearing his seat belt. Rudicil was not.

A passenger in Karki's vehicle, Saroj Gutam, 31, of Kirksville, was wearing his seat belt, and was moderately injured in the crash.

Rudicil and Gutam were taken by Knox County ambulances to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Karki was taken by the Air Evac Team to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.

One lane of the highway was closed for approximately 90 minutes following the crash.

Emergency personnel from MSHP, the Edina Police Department, the Knox County Sheriff's Office, the Knox County Ambulance District, the Air Evac Team, the Edina Fire Department, the Knox County Rescue Squad and Baring Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call.

Original Post:

According to emergency responders at the scene of the crash, three adult men were injured in a crash just south of Edina, MO, at the Highway 6 and Highway 15 junction, which is know to locals as "the Y". The severity of their injuries was said to be non life threatening.

We do not know the names of the men involved in the crash, but will update this story when the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report is released.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, April 25, 2017.

A four-door-sedan and a pickup truck was heavily damaged in the crash.

One lane of travel was closed for approximately 90 minutes. The highway south of Edina was reopened at approximately 7:30 p.m.

More information will be released when it becomes available.