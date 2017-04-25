Clark County Sheriff Seeks Help With Wayland Break-In

On the morning of April 25, 2017 at 2:56 am, a white male with a shaved head entered the One Stop Gas Station in Wayland, Clark County, Missouri, while the business was closed. The suspect entered the building by shattering the glass door with a hammer. While in the station the suspect stole more than 30 cartoons of Marlboro Cigarettes.

If you have any information regarding this crime please contact the Clark County Sheriff’s office at 660-727-2911

Attached are 3 pictures from the One Stop Gas Station burglary in Wayland, Clark County, Missouri, on April 25, 2017.

If you can identify the white male or know someone who has a bag or shoes that match the ones in the pictures please call the Clark County Sheriff’s office at 660-727-2911.

The symbol on the side of the white shoe resembles a sideways letter A.

Shawn Webster

Sheriff of Clark County