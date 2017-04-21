Knox County Bright Futures Program Kick-off Presentation VIDEO

The Bright Futures Program in Knox County hosted a Community Kick-off breakfast at the Knox County Community Center on Friday morning, April 21, 2017.

This Bright Futures program is instrumental in helping to meet the basic needs of children so they can succeed in school and in life. The Bright Futures program is a community structure of support to champion local children in any area a need may arise.

During the event, community leaders were asked to support the effort by sharing it on social media and through word of mouth, by being available to volunteer or work with children if needed, by contributing ideas about how to assess the needs and deliver support where it is needed and champion the children of Knox County.

A video of the event was live streamed on the nemonews.net Facebook page. You can watch that video below.

To learn more about the Knox County Bright Futures Program please visit the newly created Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/BrightFuturesKnoxCounty/

Photo Credit: The featured image shows Knox County R-1 Superintendent Andy Turgeon speaking during the Knox County Bright Futures Kick-off. Photo by Trevor Bacigalupi

