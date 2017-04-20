Ushering in a New Era at the Environmental Protection Agency, New EPA Administrator Visits Northeast Missouri with U.S. Senator Roy Blunt VIDEO

It was a big day for Northeast Missouri. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, nominated by President Donald Trump in December and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in February, Scott Pruitt paid a visit to the Thomas Hill Power Plant outside of Macon, Missouri, and spoke to a crowd of nearly 250 people about the new direction of the EPA under his guidance.

Pruitt was flanked by U.S. and State officials during his introduction by U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. During his address, Pruitt promised to roll back EPA overreach.

The entire event was live streamed on the nemonews.net Facebook page while it was happening. That video is included below. Sen. Blunt begins his address about 10 minutes and 30 seconds into the video. EPA Administrator Pruitt begins his address about 18 minutes and 30 seconds into the video.

Look for full coverage of the event and highlights of the remarks made by Pruitt and U.S. Senator Roy Blunt in our family of newspapers next week. Scroll down further to view an exclusive interview with Chris Chinn, Missouri Department of Agriculture Director and Shelby County farmer and citizen, following the event, about what this visit means for Northeast Missouri.

Interview with Chris Chinn, Missouri Director of Agriculture