LaGrange Vehicle Theft Investigation Leads To Arrest

LaGrange Vehicle Theft Investigation Leads To Arrest

According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, February 23, 2017, Tonya N. Barnes, age 35, of Kirksville, Missouri, was arrested in Kirksville, Missouri on a warrant out of Lewis County, Missouri.

On January 25th, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office  investigated a report of a stolen vehicle from the La Grange, Missouri area and also recovered a stolen truck out of Centerville, Iowa.

Ms. Barnes is charged with one count of stealing a motor vehicle, a class D felony and two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle - 1st degree, also a class D felony.  The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the La Grange Police Department.

Ms. Barnes remains lodged in the Lewis County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 cash only bond.

Emilie Rumble
EDITOR
PROFILE

Mobile Device Users: Scroll down for more recent stories.

About Emilie Rumble

Advertisement

Most Recent Posts

© 2015, nemonews.net