JOHN DANIEL

John Dale Daniel, age 93 of Edina, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 24, 2017, in the Knox County Nursing Home. He was born in Leonard, Missouri, on November 8, 1923, the son of Walter F. and Mary V. Barnett Daniel.

He was united in marriage to Alma Dee Palmer Hall on February 9, 1954, in Shelbina, Missouri, and she preceded him in death on February 23, 2016. John was also preceded in death by his parent’s two brothers, Bill and Joe Daniel, three sisters Phyllis Wilkerson, Janelle Bowen and Darlene Parks.

Surviving are one step-daughter, DeeAnn Palmer Roths and husband, Clyde (Butch) of Wichita, Kansas; one grandson, Scott Harris Henning and wife, Amy of Benton, Kansas; and three great-grandchildren, David, Shelby and Bennett Henning; one sister, Rejeana Faes of Slater, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Marie Clark of Edina, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

John graduated from Novelty High School and served his country during World War II from December 15, 1944 to April 27, 1946.

John and Alma Dee began farming north of Canton, Missouri, then moving to the Oakdale community north of Lakenan, Missouri, in 1957. They retired from farming in 1989, and moved to Shelbina, Missouri, where he drove a School Bus for South Shelby Schools for fifteen years. Since 2008 they have lived in Edina, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2017, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri. The Reverend Graig Connell will officiate the services with music provided by Marsha Pinson, organist and Jim and Kyle Clark, vocalists. Musical selections will be How Great Thou Art, Have Thine Own Way Lord and Amazing Grace.

Burial with full military honors will be in the Mt. Salem Cemetery north of Plevna, Missouri, with Larry Clark, Mike Daniel, Tommy Daniel, Billy Joe Wilkerson, Dickie Bowen and Jeff Faes as casket bearers.

Visitation will be held Sunday, February 26, 2017, after 4 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.

Memorials may be made to Knox County Nutrition Site or Knox County Nursing Home. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.