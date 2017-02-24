Chandler Bevans Named CCC Player of the Year, Rung and Weaver Named Coaches of the Year

The Clarence Cannon Conference All-Conference basketball selections have been released, and Clark County Lady Indian Coach John Weaver and Clark County Indian Coach Adam Rung have each been selected as Coach of the Year.

In the boys' selections, Chandler Bevans was named CCC Player of the Year, and First Team All Conference. Zeb Riney and Cole Kirchner were second team selections

On the girls' side, Tressa Campbell and Carissa Bevans were named to the CCC First Team. Keelie O'Brien and Maggie Schutte were second team choices. Scroll down for complete lists.

Boys

1st Team All-Conference

*Chandler Bevans – Clark County – JR

*Derek Richards – Lousiana – SO

*Matthew Scoggin – Highland – SR

C.E. Talton – Monroe City - SO

Alec Patterson – South Shelby - JR

* Unanimous

2nd Team All-Conference

Zeb Riney – Clark County - JR

Michael Speaks – Monroe City - SR

Keetan Johnston – Highland - JR

Casch Doyle – Palmyra - SR

Peyton Plunkett – Palmyra - JR

Phillip Francis – Louisiana - SR

Dawson Wood – South Shelby

Cole Kirchner – Clark County - JR

Logan Minter – Monroe City - SR

Troy Magnuson – Brookfield - SR

Honorable Mention

John Durant – Centralia – FR

Michael Francis – Louisiana - JR

Jordan Bichsel – Monroe City – SR

Jackson Parrish – Highland – SR

Jamison Hogsett – Macon - SO



Player of the Year: Chandler Bevans – Clark County - JR

Coach of the Year: Adam Rung - Clark County

Final Records

1. Clark County 20-4 (7-1)

2. Monroe City 21-3 (6-2)

Louisiana 20-5 (6-2)

Highland 11-12 (6-2)

5. Palmyra 10-15 (5-3)

6. South Shelby 14-12 (3-5)

7. Brookfield 6-18 (1-7)

Centralia 5-18 (1-7)

Macon 1-20 (1-7)

Girls

1st Team

1. *Nicole Kroeger Palmyra 5’10” SR

2. *Tressa Campbell Clark County 5’8” SR

3. *Jada Summers Monroe City 5’9” SO

4. Carissa Bevans Clark County 5’8” JR

5. Olivia Eikel Centralia 5’9” JR

* - Denotes unanimous selection

2nd Team

1. Cassie Martin Macon 5’9” SR

2. Audrey Fohey Palmyra 6’2” SO

3. Asjia Troy Monroe City 5’10” SR

4. Madi Hays Monroe City 5’10” JR

5. Megan Cashatt Macon 5’7” JR

6. Kenzie Kendrick South Shelby 5’6” SR

7. Kaitlin Benson Highland 5’6” SO

8. Ashtin Williams Brookfield 6’ SR

9. Keelie O’Brien Clark County 5’7” SR

10. Maggie Schutte Clark County 5’6” JR

Honorable Mention

1. Carter Simkins Centralia 5’8” SO

2. Bailey Cox Macon 5’10” JR

3. Caitlyn Poore South Shelby 5’1” JR

4. Delanie Okenfuss Monroe City 5’2” JR

5. Kennedy Flanagan Highland 6’ SO

6. Kyjiah Clark Louisiana 5’5” SO

Clarence Cannon Conference Player of the Year: Nicole Kroeger – Palmyra

Clarence Cannon Conference Coach of the Year: John Weaver – Clark County

School Conference Record Overall Record

Macon 5-3 15-9

Brookfield 1-7 12-13

Palmyra 6-2 18-7

Centralia 3-5 9-15

*Clark County 8-0 22-2

Highland 3-5 11-14

Monroe City 7-1 21-3

South Shelby 3-5 12-13

Louisiana 0-8 1-23

* - Denotes Conference Champion