MARY BISHOP

Mary Lou Bishop, age 77, of Edina, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017, in Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Born September 18, 1939, in Knox County, Missouri, Mary was the daughter of Bruce Francis and Velma Gladys Kenoyer Hamlin. She was united in marriage to Noble Jack Bishop on October 28, 1960, in Edina, Missouri, and he preceded her in death on July 24, 2012. Mary was also preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law Jack Smith, four brothers, Ray, Ralph, Donnie and Roland Hamlin, one brother-in-law Ray Peters and two sisters-in-law Ernestine Hamlin and Mary Jane Hamlin.

Surviving are three children Julie Smith and friend Mike Miller of Edina, Missouri, Nancy (Alan) Dixson of Edina, Missouri, and Ryan (Brooke) Bishop of Edina, Missouri; two sisters, Julia Anne Peters of Camp Point, Illinois, and Betty Jo Shahan of Kirksville, Missouri; four brothers, Frank Hamlin, Harley (Judy) Hamlin and Charley (Nancy) Hamlin all of Edina, Missouri, and Tom Hamlin and friend, Maureen of Novelty, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Evan (Miranda) Glasgow, Haley Crellin, Bryce (Katie) Dixson, Whitney Dixson, Paige, Preslie and Harper Bishop; four great-grandchildren, Hallie and Alexis Glasgow, Gus Crellin and Macy Dixson; four sisters-in-law, Mildred Hamlin of Edina, Missouri, Garles Hamlin of Brashear, Missouri, Joan Hamlin of Edina, Missouri, and Verna Marie Hamlin of Hurdland, Missouri; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary was raised in Knox County and graduated from Edina High School. Mary was employed with McKay Pharmacy for many years. She attended Edina Christian Church and Knox City Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed sewing, needle work, flowers and cooking. Mary especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, February 23, 2017, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri, with Reverend Paul Burton and Reverend Dewayne Wellborn officiating for the services with music provided by Kathy Libmann and Mary Lynn Baucom. Burial will be in the Linville Cemetery with Alan Dixson, Mike Miller, Bryce Dixson, Evan Glasgow, Frank Poore, Scott Johns, Doug Petty and Ray Prebe as casket bearers.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, after 4 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.

Memorials may be made to Knox County Nutrition Site, Knox County Cancer Fund or Donor’s Choice. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.