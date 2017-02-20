Lewis County Prosecutor Announces Cases Disposed

According to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office announced that the following cases were disposed of in the Lewis County Circuit Court on February 9, 2017 with the Honorable Russell E. Steele presiding:

Joanna L. Burton of Quincy Illinois was sentenced to a term of fifteen (15) years in the Missouri Department of Corrections pursuant to Section 559.115, RSMo., for sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony. The case was investigated by the Northeast Missouri Narcotics Task Force and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony D. Clay, Jr. of Canton, Missouri pled guilty to tampering in the first degree, a class C felony, was granted a suspended imposition of sentence and was placed on five years of supervised probation. The case was investigated by the Canton Police Department and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Clifford D. Dougherty of Springfield, Illinois pled guilty to assault on a law enforcement officer in the second degree, a class C felony, was granted a suspended imposition of sentence and was placed on five years of supervised probation. The case was investigated by the Canton Police Department, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Clarence R. Elder of Edina, Missouri pled guilty to sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony, was granted a suspended imposition of sentence and was placed on five years of supervised probation. The case was investigated by the Northeast Missouri Narcotics Task Force and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Heather Singer of Arnold, Missouri was sentenced to a term of four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, the sentence was suspended, and she was placed on five years of supervised probation for assault on a law enforcement officer in the second degree, a class C felony. The case was investigated by the Canton Police Department and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher A. Smith of Maywood, Missouri was sentenced to a term of seven (7) years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for receiving stolen property, a class C felony. The case was investigated by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin L. Young was sentenced to a term of two (2) years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree, a class C felony. The case was investigated by the Canton Police Department and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.