Brenda Lee Shuman, 57, of Keokuk, died Friday, February 17, 2017 at the Keokuk Area Hospital in Keokuk.

She was born January 9, 1960 in Keokuk the daughter of Carl and Hilda Cooper Bauswell. On March 11, 1994 she was united in marriage to Rick Shuman in Keokuk. He survives.

She is also survived by two daughters; Selena (Ron) Lawson of Keokuk and April Tate Garcia-Mendoza of Mississippi, a son; James Tate of Keokuk, a step son; Michael (Jenna) Shuman of Keokuk, six grandchildren; Leddia Tallman, Brittney Bowden, Gavin Keefe, Lexie Shuman, Brady Shuman and Alexander Lawson, one sister; Hilda Sargent of Wayland, one brother; Carl Bauswell of Wayland, three brothers in law; Joe (Lois) Shuman of Keokuk, Tony (Janis) Shuman of Hamilton, and Mark (Tracy) Shuman of Wayland, five sisters in law; Donna Davidson of Warsaw, Linda Hendricks of Hamilton, Rose (Joe) Moore of Charleston, Kim (Terry) Vradenburg of Keokuk, Kelley (Delbert) Gilbert of Keokuk, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Bauswell, mother, Hilda Cooper Mitchell, step father, Jack Mitchell, a daughter, Wendy Bauswell, a grandson, Skyler Tate and a brother, Ricky Bauswell.

Brenda was employed with Bridgeway in Keokuk as the activity director.

She enjoyed her spontaneous trips to the casino or scratching off a lottery ticket. Most of all her grandchildren were the sunshine of her life and loved spending time with them. She was happy to be able to stay home and help raise her granddaughter Brittney whom lives with her.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk with Brother Bill Hauser officiating. Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk.

Visitation will be held after 3 p.m. Tuesday with the family meeting with friends from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the family.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com