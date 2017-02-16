Beverly Ann Yates, age 63, of Luray, MO, died Sunday, February 12, 2017 in the Scotland Co. Care Center in Memphis, MO following a brief illness.

Beverly was born October 5, 1953 in Keokuk, IA, a daughter of Alfred and Elaine Bird Bowen.

She was united marriage to Steve R. Yates on March 20, 1971 at the First Christian Church in Keokuk, IA.

Survivors include her husband, Steve, of the home; one daughter, Tracy (Donnie) Burks of Kahoka; a granddaughter, Hidi Kensett of the home; two brothers, Ronnie Bowen of Georgia, Mark Bowen of Keokuk; two sisters, Penny (Tom) Ford of Ames, IA and Carol Simpson of Keokuk; brother-in-law, Curtis Yates of Kahoka; as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, James and Delphene Yates; brother-in-law Jim Yates; and sister-in-law, Marsha Bowen.

Beverly graduated from Keokuk High School and received an associate’s degree in business from Gem City College in Quincy. For twenty years she was plant manager for the National Garment Factory in Memphis and for 16 years was an employee of the Missouri Division of Family Services serving Kahoka, Memphis, and Edina. She retired in December of 2015.

Beverly attended the Luray Baptist Church and was a former Girl Scout and 4-H Leader and of the 4-H council. She loved to sew, quilt, and was an excellent cook and avid reader. She enjoyed her beautiful flowers and appreciated the work Steve did helping plant and maintain them. Steve was the love of her life and she always told her family that she didn’t know what she would do without him. In addition to her love for Steve and her family, she cherished her two dogs.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka with Pastors Mark Lowman and Shawn McAfee officiating. Burial will follow in the Combs Cemetery at Luray.

Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home after 9 a.m. Wednesday with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Donor’s Choice.