South Shelby Teter Receives Presidential Scholarship

Ebony Teter, South Shelby senior, was pleasantly surprised on Wednesday, February 15, when she found out she received a full ride scholarship to Columbia College in Columbia. Teter’s family and the school were aware of her scholarship but Teter was not aware until she walked in the school library and received the news from Columbia College. Also, there to surprise her were family, friends, students, faculty, administration and of course the college mascot.

Teter participated in a scholarship competition and was one of the top ten winners to receive the scholarship check for $87,744. She had to submit two essays, be interviewed by the college faculty, submit a personal statement and resume and have two faculty recommendations. Her grades and ACT scores were also considered in the selection. Ebony is the daughter of Jason and Chrissy Barry and Jon Teter. A full story will be in next week’s Clarence Courier.