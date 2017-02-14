Edina City Council Meeting on February 13, 2017 VIDEO with Time Codes

Find the part of the meeting you want to see faster. Scroll down for time codes. This video was recorded by Echo Menges at the Edina City Council meeting on Monday, February 13, 2017 at the Edina City Hall in Edina, Missouri.

Hours : Minutes : Seconds = 00:00:00

Edina City Council Meeting on Monday, February 13, 2017

Call to Order 00:01:10

Invocation

Pledge of Allegiance

Reading of Minutes from January Meeting by Margaret Gibson, City Clerk 00:02:00

Reading of Special Meeting Minutes 00:07:30

Collectors Report by Kathy Poore 00:08:15

Treasurer’s Report by Peggy Collinge, Treasurer 00:09:40

Monthly Bills First Pass 00:11:30

Update on Sewer Project by Mark Bross, Klingner & Assiciates 00:12:20

*Municipal Pipe and Tool: Lateness Penalty 00:14:50

*Vote on Penalty 00:41:40

Department Reports:

Supervisor of Utilities Ty Parrish 00:49:40

*Vote to get more four yard dumpsters

*Trash pickup issue 00:54:30

*Patching streets 01:03:08

Wastewater Treatment superintendent Mike Wriedt 01:04:40

*Flow problems could have been caused by a false meter reading. Gunk in the unit.

Edina Police Chief Ryan Bishop

*(Report given in writing) 01:08:00

Unfinished Business

*Former Country Club Building Discussion 01:10:30

*Time Clocks Purchase VOTE 01:20:21

Alderman Comments 01:21:46

Adjourn 01:22:18