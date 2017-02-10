Ron Johnson

Mr. Ronald Neil Johnson, age 76 of Ewing, Missouri, passed away Sunday February 5, 2017 at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born January 26, 1941 in Durham Missouri, a son of Ray Samuel and Helen Mae (Dillard) Johnson. Ron attended grade school in Durham, Missouri, and graduated from Ewing High School in 1958.

He joined the Navy on January 6, 1959 and was honorably discharged on January 5, 1965 with a rank of Seaman (SN). He was a recipient of the Good Conduct Medal. He married Mary Elizabeth Leindecker on November 12, 1960 in Quincy, Illinois. The couple resided in Durham, Missouri, most of their lives.

Ron and Mary were owners of The Hi-Way Café during the 1970s in Durham, Missouri. Ron took over as owner of the Tri-State Aluminum Foundry in Quincy, Illinois, in 1968. This was later relocated to Durham, Missouri. Ron and Mary owned the foundry and The Hornet’s Nest Ceramic Shop until they retired from the foundry and ceramic business in 1990. After “retirement”, they followed their love of auctions, antiquing, and flea markets where they established a network of loyal friends and customers throughout the South in North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. They opened their store Johnson’s Junction in Durham, Missouri, in 2012; this will continue to remain open.

He was a member of the Durham United Methodist Church. He was a staunch supporter, volunteer, and board member of the Durham Community Center and Ball Park since its inception in 1963. He was most recently in charge of the walking path, even working up until just a few days before his passing.

In his spare time, Ron loved spending time with his family, fishing and hunting, eating hot dogs by an open fire, and telling stories. Ron always had a smile on his face and was ready to help out at a moment’s notice. Ron will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and community.

He is survived by his wife Mary of 56 years, and three children, son Anthony Ray “Tony” Johnson and wife, Angela of Ewing, Missouri, daughter, Rebecca Anne “Becky” Johnson-Lemerand and husband, Mark of Brownstown, Michigan, and son, Andrew Ryan “Andy” Johnson and wife, Erin of Maywood Missouri. Four grandchildren Amy Hustead and husband Travis of Ewing, Missouri, Ray Johnson of Maywood, Missouri, Alex Johnson of Minden Iowa, and Eli Johnson of Maywood Missouri. Two great-granddaughters, Macy Elizabeth and Molly Mae Hustead of Ewing, Missouri. One sister, Ruth Halle of Quincy, Illinois and two brothers, Robert Johnson and wife, Lorretta of Maywood, Missouri, and Gene Johnson of Ewing, Missouri.

After the death of his sister in law Norma Peters, two of her children Sandy (Hays) Behl and Joey Peters came to live with the family. Sandy and Joey survive. Ron was preceded in death by his son Neil Edward Johnson, his parents Ray and Helen (Dillard) Johnson, and brother James Donald “Don” Johnson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Ball-Davis Funeral Home at Ewing with Rev. Elmer Hagood officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Durham Cemetery, Durham, Missouri. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 4 until 8:00 p.m. at the Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing. The family suggests memorials be made to the Durham Community Center and Ball Park.

Music will be: “Amazing Grace”, “Just a Closer Walk with Thee” & “In God’s Eyes

Pallbearers will be: Alex Johnson, Eli Johnson, Ray Johnson, Travis Hustead, Chad Smith and Bryan Johnson