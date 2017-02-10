Clark Co. Girls, Knox Co. Boys In Top 10

The latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Poll has been released, and the Clark County Lady Indians have made their first appearance of the season in the poll. The Lady Indians are 18-2 in Class 3.

Knox County boys are currently 7th in Class 2.

GIRLS

Class 1

1 North Mercer 19-1

2 Walnut Grove 18-3

3 Wheatland 20-1

4 Jefferson 19-2

5 Norborne 16-2

6 Leeton 17-2

7 Mound City 17-4

8 Rock Port 16-3

9 South Nodaway 18-3

10 Higbee 15-4

Class 2

1 Clopton 20-0

2 Skyline 21-2

3 Thayer 20-1

4 Gainesville 20-1

5 Norwood 19-2

6 Purdy 20-1

7 Scotland County 16-1

8 Santa Fe 19-1

9 Adrian 20-1

10 Spokane 17-4

Class 3

1 Strafford 23-0

2 St. James 21-0

3 Boonville 17-2

4 Trenton 19-2

5 Southern Boone 16-5

6 Father Tolton 19-4

7 Whitfield 15-6

8 Principia 19-3

9 Clark County 18-2

10 Monroe City 17-3

Class 4

1 Incarnate Word 18-4

2 Chillicothe 18-1

3 MICDS 19-2

4 Carl Junction 16-2

5 Parkway North 15-4

6 Pacific 17-3

7 Osage 17-3

8 St. Pius X (KC) 16-3

9 Benton (St. Joseph) 12-6

10 Sullivan 14-5

Class 5

1 Jefferson City 17-1

2 Kirkwood 17-2

3 Lee's Summit North 18-0

4 Washington 17-3

5 Rock Bridge 16-5

6 Kickapoo 18-4

7 Hickman 14-5

8 Lebanon 15-5

9 Blue Springs South 13-4

10 Jackson 15-4

BOYS

Class 1

1 Winston 21-0

2 Walnut Grove 21-2

3 North Andrew 19-1

4 Hermitage 18-3

5 Glasgow 19-2

6 Advance 18-5

7 Greenfield 17-3

8 Scott County Central 19-5

9 Leeton 18-3

10 Mercer 16-4

Class 2

1 Thayer 20-2

2 Hartville 17-5

3 Lincoln 20-1

4 Wellington-Napoleon 18-1

5 Salisbury 18-3

6 Marionville 19-2

7 Knox County 16-4

8 Ellington 17-4

9 Newburg 16-5

10 Stanberry 17-4

Class 3

1 Cardinal Ritter 16-5

2 Southern Boone 19-1

3 Charleston 16-5

4 Mountain Grove 17-2

5 Licking 18-3

6 Caruthersville 12-3

7 Lamar 16-2

8 Blair Oaks 17-3

9 Saxony Lutheran 19-3

10 Lawson 18-2

Class 4

1 Vashon 16-2

2 St. Mary's 17-3

3 Sikeston 19-2

4 Jennings 18-3

5 Bolivar 17-3

6 Parkway West 15-4

7 Farmington 15-5

8 Helias 15-5

9 Center-Kansas City 16-4

10 Hillsboro 18-3

Class 5

1 Lee's Summit West 17-1

2 Webster Groves 15-2

3 Chaminade 17-3

4 SLUH 17-5

5 Kickapoo 15-4

6 Nixa 17-2

7 Liberty 14-5

8 Rock Bridge 13-4

9 Park Hill South 15-6

10 Republic 14-5