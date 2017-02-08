MoDOT Truck Rear-Ended Near Wayland

An early morning accident on Hwy. 27 near Wayland left two drivers with minor injuries.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 2010 International dump truck, driven by Deborah Lipper, 61, of Revere, was rear-ended by a 2014 Volvo tractor trailer driven by George Barner, 51, of Garner, Iowa.

The Highway Patrol reports states that Lipper was driving southbound at a slow speed. Other reports state that Lipper was driving a MoDOT dump truck, checking the road conditions, when the accident happened at 2:54am Wedesday morning, February 8. The semi was traveling at highway speed when it hit the truck driven by Lipper.

After being struck from behind, Lipper's truck left the highway and overturned. Both Lipper and Garner were taken to Keokuk Area Hospital with minor injuries.

Assisting the MSHP were the Clark County Sheriff's Department, Clark County Ambulance, Wayland First Responders and MoDOT.