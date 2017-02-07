Canton Kiwanis Present Check To DARE

On January 31, 2017 members of the Canton Kiwanis organization presented Lewis County Deputy Cory Bennett with a check for $500.00 to support the Sheriff's Office DARE program at the Canton R-V School District. Deputy Bennett is currently a DARE certified instructor who has provided information to fifth grade students throughout Lewis County. He warns students about the dangers of using both legal and illegal drugs and alcohol.

Members of the Sheriff's Office would especially like to thank the members of the Kiwanis for their wonderful support of not only the DARE program but for everything they do to make Lewis County a better place.

Members in the photo include Andy Anderson, Ann Friar, Richard Horner, Amanda Gosik, Deputy Bennett, Patricia Kermoade, Carol Mathieson, and Tina Uhlmeyer.