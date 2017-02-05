Send Your Photos for The Edina Sentinel’s Cute Couples Contest by February 8th at Noon

Our annual Cutest Couple Valentine's Day Photo Contest is back!

To enter, email your cute couple photo to edinasentinel@yahoo.com by the deadline on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at noon. Please include the words "Cutest Couple Contest" in the subject line.

We will post those photos later that day. Votes can be cast for the "Cutest Couple" until midnight on February 13 and the winning couple will be announced on Valentine's Day.

The cutest couple will be receive a prize package donated by local businesses. This year's prizes will be featured in the February 8th edition of the Sentinel and awarded to the couple in the winning photo.