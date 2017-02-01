Mrs. Patsy Ann Raleigh, age 78, of Canton, MO passed away Monday, January 30, 2017 at her home in Canton.

She was born February 25, 1938 in Canton a daughter of Wade and Katy Griggs Shanks. She married Oscar Wayne Brumbaugh on March 2, 1957. He died October 10, 1978. She then married R. Larry Raleigh on September 6, 1988 in Monticello, MO. He survives.

Patsy was a cook all of her life. She worked at JK's, Golden Eagle Showboat, Hat Rack, and Wilma's Café. She liked to gamble, go to sales, work on tractors, fishing, and spending time with family and grandkids and their dogs (Snoopy and Ozzy).

She is survived by her husband, Larry of Canton; children, Rick (Becky) Brumbaugh of Canton, Kathy (Greg) Phillips of Canton and Ronda (Timmy) Phillips of Quincy, IL; step children, Sharon (Albert) Branham of LaGrange, MO, Kay (Allen) Dornakcher of Florida, Daryl Brumbaugh of Montana, Steve Brumbaugh of Durham, Stephanie Munzlinger of Williamstown, MO, Darla (Wade) Gaus of Canton, Tina (Roy) Hetzler of Canton, and Lisa (Mike) Harker of Illinois; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Jim Shanks; sisters, Mary McDonald, Mildred Lair and Wanda McReynolds; sister-in-law Norma Jean Prisner and several nieces, nephews other relatives and a special friend Sandy Kearns. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Wayne Brumbaugh, daughter in law Kim Brumbaugh, brother in laws Wildred (Pete) Raleigh, twins Loyd and Floyd Raleigh, Jack Lair, Bill McReynolds and Darold McDonald, father and mother in law Pat and Mildred Raleigh, and special friend Virgil Kearns.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Davis Funeral Home in Canton with Pastor Amanda Gosik officiating.

Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery in Canton. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 2, 2017 from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Home in Canton.

Pallbearers: Greg Phillips Jr., Nick Phillips, Tyler Brumbaugh, Scotty Phillips, Bruce Brown, Jason Job.

Honorary Pallbearers: Keith Otte, Donald Weathers, Robey Farr, Rich Niemann, Monty Kearns, Debbie Sommers.

The family suggests memorials be made to Lewis County Health Department or to Northeast Missouri Hospice.

