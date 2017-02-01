Novelty Home Saved by Volunteer Firefighters, Garage Destroyed by Fire

Thanks to the response of dozens of volunteer firefighters from around Knox County, a Novelty home was saved after a nearby garage caught on fire Wednesday afternoon, February 1, 2017.

According to the owner, Chuck Barton, the fire was caused by a wood burning stove in the garage. Barton lit a fire in the stove and went back into his home for a short time. When he came back out, the garage was engulfed in flames.

Heat from the fire was so intense it melted the siding completely off the house, which was left hanging from the south facing wall of the residence like limp noodles. The garage was only about ten yards from house.

The call went out around 3:00 p.m. and it wasn't long before calls for assistance were made to the Edina and Hurdland Volunteer Fire Departments for more water.

The garage was a total loss. The home had heat damage to the south facing wall.

No one was injured in the fire.

Volunteer fire fighters from Novelty/Plevna, Hurdland and Edina responded, along with members of the Knox County Rescue Squad and the Knox County Ambulance District.

The following video was live streamed by this reporter after arriving on the scene.